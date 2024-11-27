Removal of Article 370 fulfilled ‘one country-one constitution’ resolution: Dharampal Singh

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday marked Constitution Day by emphasising the fulfilment of the ‘one country-one constitution’ resolution, following the removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. A special event was held at the party’s headquarters in the state capital, where BJP state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh praised the landmark decision as a key step in integrating Jammu and Kashmir fully under the Indian Constitution. Dharampal Singh lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for drawing inspiration from the Constitution’s principles (Sourced)

Singh, addressing the gathering, lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for drawing inspiration from the Constitution’s principles, integrating its values into public welfare schemes. By removing Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, the resolution of one country-one constitution has been fulfilled, asserted the BJP leader.

He further talked about the core achievements of the Constitution, including the establishment of a Republic, secularism, a strong electoral system, federal structure, and the protection of fundamental rights and duties. “These are the remarkable pillars that guide our democracy,” he said, reflecting on the country’s democratic progress over the past 75 years.

Concluding his address, Singh praised the creation of the ‘Panchtirthas’ dedicated to Ambedkar’s life, calling it a fitting tribute to the man who shaped India’s democratic framework.

In another event organised by the Ambedkar Mahasabha at its office, MLC and former chairman, UP Scheduled Caste Finance and Development Corporation, Lalji Prasad Nirmal said the Constitution and reservation will never end. “As long as this country exists, the Constitution and reservation will also remain,” he said.