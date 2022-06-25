Renovation of Surya Kund project in Ayodhya to be expedited

Lucknow: As the state government has set a deadline for completion of all projects in Ayodhya, the local administration in the temple town regularly reviews progress of ongoing work.

District magistrate of Ayodhya Nitish Kumar on Saturday carried out inspection of renovation work of Surya Kund. The historic kund is located at the 14 –kosi parikrama marg in Darshan Nagar, Ayodhya.

For renovation of Surya Kund and other development work in Ayodhya, the Yogi Adityanath government has allocated an additional ₹140 crore in the budget 2022-23.

During inspection, the district magistrate instructed officials to expedite the work and complete it within the stipulated time frame.

Thereafter, he also inspected the under-construction railway over bridge in Darshan Nagar.

It may be pointed out that for the proposed road widening project in Ayodhya that will lead up to the Ram Janmabhoomi, the state government has proposed ₹300 crore.

Keeping in view the increase in footfall in Ayodhya after the Ram temple comes up, the state government has proposed ₹209. 70 crores for public facilities and multi-level parking.