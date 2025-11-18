Rescue op in Sonbhadra quarry collapse completed; seven bodies recovered

VARANASI The operation to locate and rescue individuals trapped after a stone quarry collapsed in UP’s Sonbhadra was completed on Tuesday. The operation was called off after complete verification of no one being trapped under the debris, officials said. Rescue operations at the site of the stone quarry collapse, in Sonbhadra on Tuesday. (ANI Video Grab)

Seven bodies were recovered during the three-day rescue operation, which began on November 15. The seventh body was identified as that of Gulab Kharwar, 32, a resident of Obra police station area of Sonbhadra. It was recovered on Monday evening, they said.

“Seven bodies were recovered from the debris during the mega rescue operation that started on November 15 evening. Post-mortem examination of all was done. After identification, the bodies handed to the kin,” said district magistrate (Sonbhadra) Badrinath Singh.

The NDRF team has thoroughly removed the debris twice, so there is no possibility of anyone being there now. The district magistrate said since the search is complete and there is no information about anyone being there, the relief and rescue work is now over.

The other deceased were identified as Raju Singh Gond, 40, of Amerinia-Panari in Obra, Santosh Yadav, 30, Indrajit Yadav, 32, both residents of Karamsar, Ravindra alias Nanak, 18, resident of Kachnarwa and Ramkhelawan, a resident of Kachnarava and Kripashankar Kharwar, resident of Panari Tola, Khadar. The post-mortem examination of all the bodies was done, said officials.

A three-tier inquiry will be conducted into the accident that occurred at M/s Krishna Mining works in Billi Markundi. The police department, mining department and district administration will be involved in the probe, said Ravindra Jaiswal, UP minister of stamps and registration and in charge of Sonbhadra district.

He added that strict action will be taken if illegal mining and sub-standard work were found in the inquiry. The minister said financial assistance of approximately ₹20.55 lakh will be provided to the families of each deceased through various schemes run by the labour department as well as other schemes.

The minister directed authorities to conduct an inquiry and ensure action against those who violated mining rules and regulations.

The incident occurred on Saturday when a section of the quarry caved in, trapping around 15 workers beneath the rubble. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were deployed for an intensive rescue operation that began soon after the collapse.

On Sunday, a case was registered against the owner of Krishna Mining Works (name and domicile unknown) and his business partners, Madhusudan Singh and Dilip Keshari, both residents of Obra, under BNS Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), based on the complaint of Chhotu Yadav, a resident of Parsoi Tola, whose two brothers were trapped under the rubble. On Monday, his two brothers’ bodies were recovered.