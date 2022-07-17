Residents blame LMC inaction for pig menace
Lucknow After the deaths of a number of pigs in Faizullahganj, residents have blamed the Lucknow Municipal Corporation for not catching pigs despite repeated requests.
They have blamed the inaction of the LMC for the rising pig menace in various corners of city. However, LMC officials have their own explanations for their failure to control the population of pigs and stray dogs in the city. They are now talking about establishing a pig colony as per the recommendation of the SC/ST Commission.
Director, Animal Welfare, Lucknow Municipal Corporation, Dr Arvind Kumar Rao said, “The problem arises from interference of various organisations and NGOs. The LMC stopped catching pigs after the letter from the SC/ST Commission for establishing a separate pig colony on the pattern of the cattle colony. The letter says that the LMC should try not to harass those who keep pigs as most of them are from the SC and ST community.”
Despite the outside pressures, the LMC has caught more than 800 stray animals from roads during the past two months and around 500 dogs have been caught for sterilisation.
However, animal rights activist Kavita Das said, “The LMC has a lot of excuses when it comes to giving explanations about their failure in managing the pig menace in the city. LMC must do more than what it is doing now to keep the city free from pigs.”
Roop Kumar Sharma of Gomti Nagar Jalkalyan Mahasamiti said,“Pig menace is reported even from the colonies like Indira Nagar and Gomti Nagar extension besides Chinhat, Ismailganj , Faizullahganj and Alambagh, but LMC never bothered to catch pigs from these areas. Today when pigs have started dying of a mysterious disease, they are talking about the pig menace in the city.”
Additional municipal commissioner Pankaj Singh said , “LMC has done a lot for controlling stray animal menace. It has posed a penalty of ₹1.52 lakh on the owners of pets for letting them litter the road or keeping them without license. Similarly, it has caught more than 800 stray animals. The LMC has kept them at Kanha Upvan.”
-
18-year-old booked for rash driving in Pune
PUNE The Wakad Police have booked an eighteen-year-old youth for rash and negligent driving. The youth has been identified as a resident of Santosh Nagar in Wakad (18), Stavan Subodh Salvi. According to the police, the accused drove his bike in a rash and negligent way which was dangerous and could have led to a life threat to the other road users. The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.
-
Hit by taxi, 19-year-old biker comes under tanker wheels
Mumbai: Family of a 19-year-old boy was devastated after their neighbour informed them about a freak accident involving the teenager on Saturday night. The neighbour was on the same road in Sewri where in an attempt to overtake a tanker, the teenage biker was hit by a taxi, fell under the wheels of the tanker, and died on the spot. His father Sanjay Kadam works in BPT Bombay Port Trust as a peon.
-
Police take action against revellers on Pune-Mumbai Expressway
PUNE The State Highway Police, along with the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation, have begun taking action against revellers or four-wheeler owners who park their vehicles along the Pune-Mumbai Expressway for sightseeing. According to the police, on Sunday, as many as 50 car owners were fined Rs 500 each for violating the guidelines.
-
13-acre plot belonging to former NCP MLC auctioned for ₹60.41 crore, money to paid to RBI subsidiary
The Agriculture Produce Market Committee, Pune has bought a 13-acre prime urban plot owned by former Nationalist Congress Party Member of Maharashtra Legislative Council Anil Bhosale run Shivajirao Bhosale Cooperative Bank on July 15. The plot located at Koregaon on Pune-Solapur highway was auctioned as per the court order for ₹60.41 crore. The APMC has paid 15%and the remaining amount will be paid in a month's time.
-
Three U.P. students among four joint ICSE exam toppers
Three students from Uttar Pradesh were among the four joint toppers of the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education class 10 examination 2022 the results of which were declared on Sunday. These students are Kanishka Mittal from City Montessori School, Kanpur Road, Lucknow, Anika Gupta, Sheiling House School, Kanpur and Pushkar Tripathi of Jesus and Mary School, Balrampur. One more student, Hargun Kaur Matharu of St Mary's School, Pune, also shared the honour with them.
