Residents see red over markings on houses in Kukrail ‘green belt’

*Case 1: “The registry of my house was completed in 1980. For the past 44 years, we have lived on our land peacefully. Suddenly, officials mark our homes in red, claiming that our house is in the green belt of the Kukrail river’s floodplain. My family is under severe stress; my wife hasn’t eaten in 24 hours. If anything happens to her, who will be held responsible?” laments Rakesh Mani Pandey, a resident of Pant Nagar. A team of government agencies putting a red mark on a house in Lucknow’s Rahim Nagar. (HT Photo)

*Case 2: “I took a loan for the construction of my house, and my registry was completed in 1999. How can this be illegal? My family is under heavy stress. Pant Nagar Colony comprises 1,200 houses and seven multi-storey complexes, all with proper registrations,” said Sanjay Sagar, echoing similar sentiments.

LUCKNOW Red marks on houses can make residents go through mental agony. And this holds true for people living in Abrar Nagar, Rahim Nagar, Shivani Nagar, Pant Nagar, and Indraprastha Nagar, where homes have been marked with a red cross by the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), apparently due to their location in the area claimed to be a green belt on Kukrail riverbed, a protected area, undergoing rejuvenation.

Residents, who hold valid land registries, are bewildered and outraged, apprehending how their legally documented homes can face demolition under such circumstances. Adding to their frustration, no LDA officials have provided a satisfactory answer to their queries as to why the authority remained silent during the construction phase of these houses, if they were on protected land.

Pandey explained that he purchased the land from Rajdhani Housing Society, which acquired it from local farmers. “Their plots were properly registered, and no objections were raised during construction. We have lived here for 40 years, and now we are being told we have encroached on land meant for a green belt,” he rued.

Emotions are also running high in Shivani Nagar, Rahim Nagar, and Abrar Nagar. Mehboob Alam, who has lived in Abrar Nagar for 45 years, questioned the timing of the red markings. “Why did the LDA not stop the construction of my home when I began? Now, when my family is settled, they are marking my house in red,” he said.

Sharing concerns, Rubia Begum, a resident of Abrar Nagar, said: “I have lived here for 34 years, and no one informed us that the house was illegal. We have all legal documents of land ownership. Why do they want to demolish our houses now?”

However, an LDA official said no maps or layouts of these colonies were officially passed, deeming them illegal. “These red marks delineate the limits of the Kukrail river floodplain. The LDA is awaiting a report from the irrigation department before taking further action,” the official said. However, no LDA officials are willing to speak on record. Authorities had undertaken a survey of areas in the Kukrail floodplain to mark constructions allegedly outside the “permissible limits”.

Mukesh Singh Chauhan, a local corporator, also criticised the LDA’s approach.

“Why create panic by marking houses and roads with red paint? Over 2,000 houses have been marked, affecting more than 20,000 people. Has anyone considered the implications of displacing so many residents? If this is about to happen, the government should offer compensation and alternative housing,” said Chauhan.

Most residents are preparing for a long legal battle to protect their homes, built with life savings and loans. JP Varma, a resident of Rahim Nagar, stated: “We will go to court. It’s the last resort for those whose voices are not heard by the administration.”

Imtiaz Ahmed from Indraprastha Nagar added, “We are exploring all legal options to save our homes. We have all legal papers of ownership. Our situation differs from Akbar Nagar and Bhikampur, where residents had no documents to prove land ownership.”

However, as the tension mounts, the residents of these neighborhoods stand united in their resolve to fight for their homes, seeking justice and clarity from authorities. Mukesh Singh Chauhan said, “The outcome of this battle will not only determine the fate of these families, but also set a precedent for similar cases in future. These houses cannot be demolished because all of them have registry.”