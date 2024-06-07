 Resolve public grievances on priority basis: CM to officials - Hindustan Times
Resolve public grievances on priority basis: CM to officials

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 07, 2024 06:22 AM IST

After the Lok Sabha elections, the chief minister resumed the Janata Darshan programme on Thursday. A large number of people gathered at his official residence at 5 Kalidas Marg.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday issued stern warning to officers against negligence in addressing the grievances of the common people.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the Janata darshan event at his official residence. (Deepak gupta/ht)
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the Janata darshan event at his official residence. (Deepak gupta/ht)



The CM directed the officers to complete public-related work within the stipulated time frame, emphasizing that any negligence in these matters would not be tolerated.

People shared their problems with the chief minister while he listened to each visitor patiently. He instructed the concerned officers to resolve the grievances of the people immediately. Issues concerning the public are top priority for the state government, he said.

A large number of youths also attended the Janata Darshan and the CM not only queried about their personal problems but also discussed various other issues with them. Talking to the CM, the youths shared their concerns on various issues.

The chief minister also instructed the officers to ensure effective follow-up of the public-related issues pending in the court by presenting their side effectively.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Resolve public grievances on priority basis: CM to officials
