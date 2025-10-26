Retired AMC officers hold annual reunion in Lko

: The retired officers of the Army Medical Corps (Non-Technical) held their annual get-together in Lucknow from October 24 to 26. Around 80 members, along with their spouses and children, attended the event.

The gathering began with floral tributes at the AMC war memorial, followed by a moment of silence to honour those who laid down their lives in service of the nation. Lt Gen Shivinder Singh, AVSM, Commandant, AMC Centre and College, interacted warmly with the veterans. He praised the important role of Non-Technical Officers in the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) and extended his best wishes to all for their devoted service to the Corps.

The programme included visits to the AMC Centre and College Museum, Records Office, Training Battalions and Wings, and the Officers Training College. The event concluded with a lively band display showcasing the spirit and discipline of the Corps.

The AMC (Non-Technical) cadre, raised in 1949, marks 76 years of dedicated service this year. Since its formation, over 1,000 officers have retired from its ranks. The cadre continues to play a key role in managing manpower, materials, and finances across AMC establishments.

For all members, AMC Centre and College, Lucknow, holds a special place as the institution where they received their basic military and technical training. The reunion served as a time to renew old bonds and celebrate the legacy, unity, and pride of the AMC (Non-Technical) fraternity