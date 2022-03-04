Returning from poll duty, 3 CRPF men die in accident in UP’s Basti
Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel died in a road accident while returning after poll duty in Basti late on Thursday night, said senior police officials here on Friday morning. They said the CRPF personnel were returning to their homes in Gorakhpur and Deoria in a private jeep hired by them when the mishap took place. The unidentified driver of the vehicle was seriously injured in the mishap and was undergoing treatment, they added.
Sharing further details, a police official of DGP headquarters in Lucknow said the accident occurred at Tema village turn near Khajaula under Mundrewa police station limits on the border of Basti and Sant Kabir Nagar districts at around 11.45 pm. He said the three CRPF men (now deceased) had taken leave to visit their homes after discharging their poll duties in the sixth phase of polling held on Thursday.
He said primary investigation suggested that the jeep was hit by some heavy vehicle coming from the opposite direction. He said the deceased were identified as Jai Prakash Yadav, 44, Dharmendra Ram, 43, both residents of Deoria district, and Heera Lal Yadav, 41, of Gorakhpur district. The cop said the CRPF authorities and the family members of the deceased had been informed about the incident.
