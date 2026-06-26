Revamp reflects BJP’s focus on regional equations, caste balance, east UP

The Uttar Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday declared its long-pending organisational team ahead of the assembly elections, showing a sharper social outreach strategy with increased representation to OBCs and attempts to balance caste and regional equations while giving more prominence to eastern Uttar Pradesh, where the political challenge for the party was greater in the 2022 assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The configuration of the new team, according to observers, suggests that caste balancing and electoral recalibration remain central to the BJP’s strategy ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The new team includes 19 state-vice-presidents, eight general secretaries, besides appointments across frontal organisations and regional units.

Among the prominent appointments, Neeraj Singh, son of defence minister Rajnath Singh has been appointed vice-president. Rajnath’s elder son and Noida MLA, Pankaj Singh who was general secretary in former president Bhupendra Chaudhary’s team has been dropped from the new team led by Pankaj Chaudhary.

However, the names of the new state general secretary (organization), traditionally considered part of the state president’s core team, and the treasurer have not been announced.

Currently, Dharampal Singh is the state general secretary (organisation). BJP insiders said both positions had figured in similar organisational announcements in the past.

The configuration of the new team, according to observers, suggests that caste balancing and electoral recalibration remain central to the BJP’s strategy ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

As Uttar Pradesh politics revolves around the OBC factor, the number of OBC office bearers increased from 16 in the previous team to 25 in the new list, giving them the largest share in the organisation and showing the BJP’s focus on the non-Yadav OBC block.

The party has also sought to give representation to Scheduled Castes (especially non-Jatavs), Scheduled Tribes, Rajputs, Vaishyas, Kayasthas and Jats among others.

Within the general category, however, Brahmins appear to have gained the biggest representation at around a dozen. This is being seen as a conscious bid to please the vocal community that, of late, is believed to be upset with the BJP for certain issues.

Eastern Uttar Pradesh, already represented at the top by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and state BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary, has Rohit Mishra as state president of the BJP Yuva Morcha in the new list. He comes from Pratapgarh in eastern UP.

Even as eastern Uttar Pradesh appears to have gained greater prominence in the new organisational structure, the BJP has also attempted to retain its focus on politically crucial western Uttar Pradesh through calibrated social representation. The appointments of former minister Nawab Singh Nagar as western regional president and Mohit Beniwal as state vice-president are seen as part of the party’s effort to accommodate influential communities such as Gurjars, Jats, Brahmins and Tyagis while strengthening its organisational footing ahead of the 2027 assembly elections. Party insiders said the leadership was conscious of balancing regional aspirations, underscoring that western Uttar Pradesh will remain central to the BJP’s electoral calculations despite not cornering a large share of top organisational posts as the party looks more confident in the region.

The list also challenges the perception that leaders with electoral ambitions would be kept away from organisational roles with several appointees, Rajesh Chaudhary, Mant MLA, for example, seen as potential Assembly contenders.

At least 14 women have been given different positions and responsibilities. Among them is Pooja Pal who has been appointed vice president. Before the recent Cabinet expansion, she was seen among those likely to get a berth in the Yogi Adityanath government. The party has adjusted Pal, an OBC, in the organisation.

Similarly, Priyanka Singh Rawat, a former MP, who was denied ticket for the Barabanki Lok Sabha seat in 2024 has been accommodated as vice-president in the rejigged organisation.

Other than Pankaj Singh, the other names dropped from the fresh list, include Vijay Bahadur Pathak, Govind Narayan Shukla, Santosh Singh, Anoop Gupta, Prembrat Tripathi and Amar Pal Maurya.