Revamped UP Cong team in place in next 100 days: Avinash Pandey

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary (in-charge UP) Avinash Pandey on Monday said that the party has completed nearly week-long "Sangathan Srajan" (building the organisation) programme of interacting with senior party leaders to get feedback about setting up a strong organisation for the next panchayat and 2027 UP legislative assembly elections and a revamped party structure will be in place in next 100 days.

Pandey along with Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Rai and Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’ was speaking to media persons at the UPCC headquarters here.

“Atit Ki Nivn Par Bhavishya Ka Nirman (Building the party for the future on the foundation of the past) is our objective. We will build a new five-tier organisation structure in the next 100 days to prepare the party for panchayat elections to be held at the end of 2025 or 2026 and for the 2027 UP legislative assembly elections,” said Pandey.

Pandey said most former UPCC presidents assembled at the UPCC headquarters here in the past six days and interacted with nearly 6,280 party leaders from 75 districts based on reports from all the six zones. He said those whose names did not figure in any of the reports were also allowed to present their case. He said two stages of the party’s revamp have been already completed and the five-tier organisation will have teams at state, district/city, block, nyay panchayat and booth levels. He said the party’s media and social media wings will cooperate in building the new teams.

UPCC president Ajay Rai used the occasion to target the BJP government and said those belonging to Nishad and Mallah communities have been displaced and companies from Gujarat have been roped in to operate the boats in Prayagraj Mahakumbh and in Varanasi too.

He said the Congress was there to back the cause of the Nishad and Mallah communities. He said the Congress Seva Dal has put up a camp at Mahakumbh and senior party leaders will go to Prayagraj to take a holy dip. Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra Mona said there was 30% participation of women in the Sangathan Srajan and this was a positive outcome of AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s “ladki hun, lad sakti hun (I am a girl, I can fight) campaign.