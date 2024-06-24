Rivals’ propaganda misled BSP supporters, caused defeat: Mayawati

Asserting that her party’s supporters were misguided by the misleading propaganda of rival parties, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Sunday said the shift of her party’s votes to the INDIA bloc damaged the BSP’s prospects in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Mayawati noted that the INDIA bloc focused on “save Constitution,” reservation, caste census and on other issues during the Lok Sabha elections. (HT FILE)

“Due to confusion created by the rivals, the BSP lost the election whereas the party that exploits the weaker sections grabbed power,” the four-time former U.P. chief minister said, addressing party leaders and office bearers at a national level meeting at the party’s state unit office in Lucknow.

She noted that the INDIA bloc focused on “save Constitution,” reservation, caste census and on other issues during the Lok Sabha elections.

Mayawati told party leaders that along with bypolls in U.P, Uttarakhand and Punjab, the BSP will contest the assembly elections in Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand.

Earlier, the BSP coordinators submitted their reports on the party’s poll performance to her, stating that a large section of the Dalits voted for the INDIA bloc candidates.

This not only led to a decline in the BSP’s vote share from the 19.43% in the 2019 Lok Sabha election to 9.15% in the 2024 election, but the party also failed to open its account this time despite winning 10 seats five years ago.

Mayawati instructed party leaders and office bearers to hold cadre camps across Uttar Pradesh to counter the campaign of the rival parties and bring the supporters back to the party fold.

The aim of the cadre camps will be to caution the BSP supporters about the plan of the rival parties to make them aware of the Bahujan Samaj Party’s policies and ideals.

The BSP will also launch a massive membership campaign in all the districts, said a party leader familiar with developments at the meeting.

To give an impetus to the party’s membership drive, the BSP has reduced the membership fee from ₹200 to ₹50.

Mayawati said the BSP leaders will inform its workers and supporters about the anti-Dalit agenda of the Congress, adding that the grand old party adopted all the tricks in a bid to stop Bhimrao Ambedkar from becoming a member of the Constituent Assembly. The Congress government did not honour Ambedkar with the Bharat Ratna, she said.

The Congress remained in power for around six decades but it did not implement the Constitution in the true spirit as the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) were denied the full benefits of reservation guaranteed by the Constitution, she added.

The Congress government ignored Ambedkar’s advice on various issues associated with empowerment of the weaker section and he later resigned as Union Law minister, she said.

The party leaders should inform the SC and OBC communities that their rights will be protected under the BSP, she said.

Casting doubts over the stability of the NDA government, the BSP chief said it can become unstable any moment and her party leaders and workers should work in a mission mode to strengthen the organisation and expand its support base.