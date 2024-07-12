RMLIMS, Lucknow: Rare, malignant tumour removed from 4.5-year-old girl

Doctors of the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) successfully operated upon a four-and-a-half-year-old girl suffering from a rare kidney cancer known as Wilms tumour that troubles mostly children. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The girl was brought to the institute with complaints of stomach pain and swelling. HoD urology, Prof Ishwar Ram Dayal, diagnosed her with Wilms tumour, reported in one among 10,000 in children aged three to four.

The tumour, on the right side of her kidney, was 20-25 cm and had severely displaced vital blood vessels. “It had displaced the vessels compromising blood flow to the heart and other organs. Even the blood supply to the small intestine was affected,” stated Prof Dayal.

Doctors advised chemotherapy to shrink the tumour before surgery. The girl underwent seven cycles of chemotherapy, which successfully reduced the tumour size by 50%.

On July 1, a surgical team led by Prof Dayal, along with Dr Sanjit, Dr Alok, and Dr Zain Tamboli, conducted a two-hour surgery using laparoscopic techniques.

“Within four days, the child was out of the ICU and began taking solid food,” Prof Dayal said. The girl was discharged on Friday.