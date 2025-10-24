RMLIMS to build 7-storey broad speciality block with 1,000 beds

The Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) will set up a new 1,000-bed broad speciality block near Signature Building on Shaheed Path to enhance healthcare capacity and cater to critically ill patients. At present, the hospital in Vibhuti Khand is operational with both broad speciality and multi-speciality facilities. The broad speciality beds will be shifted to the new block, freeing up space for 100 to 150 additional beds for critical patients on the existing campus, an RMLIMS official said on Friday.

According to RMLIMS director prof CM Singh, the proposal for the new block has been approved by the board of governors. “The seven-storey building will be fully dedicated to the treatment of critically ill patients. It will be a major relief for patients visiting both the old and new hospitals,” he said.

Prof Singh added that the existing hospital has 25 super-speciality beds, which often limits admissions due to high patient inflow at the OPD and emergency units. Construction of the new block is expected to begin next year.

RMLIMS currently operates 1,150 beds, excluding the obstetrics and gynaecology wing near Shaheed Path. The institute records a daily OPD footfall of around 4,000 patients and handles about 550 cases in emergency every day, Prof Singh said.

A broad speciality refers to a general field of medicine or a postgraduate training programme that encompasses a wide range of conditions and practices within a major medical discipline. Superspeciality refers to a medical field that is a sub-specialisation within a broader medical specialty, or a hospital that provides highly specialised medical services.