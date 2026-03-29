Road safety overhaul: Black spots to be fixed fast, Lko div commissioner sets March 31 deadline

Facing a sharp uptick in road accidents across certain districts, Lucknow’s divisional commissioner has ordered a sweeping safety crackdown. This includes scientific analysis of accident hotspots, mandatory investigation deadlines, surprise highway audits, stricter school vehicle inspections, aggressive hit-and-run case resolution, and zero tolerance for illegal parking and encroachments. Representational image (Sourced)

At a meeting of the Divisional Road Safety Committee chaired by divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant on Saturday, officials reviewed comparative accident data for 2025 and 2026, which revealed increased incidents in certain districts while others reported declines.

“Accident-prone areas must be identified and promptly rectified,” Pant instructed, demanding that the causes of accidents be subjected to scientific analysis to ensure permanent solutions. “Regular safety audits must be conducted on all expressways and major routes so that potential risks can be identified and mitigated in a timely manner.”

Under the Uttar Pradesh Road Accident Investigation Scheme 2023, investigations of every case must adhere to established standards and procedures, with mandatory completion by March 31, 2026. Pant clarified that investigations into serious road accidents must follow time-bound, transparent processes, enabling identification of actual causes while preventing recurrence.

School vehicles under scrutiny

Beginning April 1, a comprehensive campaign will inspect all school vehicles operating within the district, verifying fitness, adherence to safety standards, compliance with transport regulations. School Transport Safety Committees, constituted in every school, will be fully activated with regular meetings ensuring continuous monitoring of transport systems.

“Necessary action will be initiated against any vehicle found not to meet requisite fitness standards,” Pant stated, ensuring absolutely no compromise on student safety. Notices will be issued with immediate effect for non-compliant vehicles.

The commissioner directed school committees to foster coordination among parents, school management, and concerned departments, prioritising safe transport systems.

Illegal parking, encroachments targeted

Taking serious cognisance of illegal parking and encroachments on highways and major roads, the commissioner issued directives for intensive campaigns against such violations. Departments were instructed to identify these locations, remove encroachments immediately, thereby facilitating smooth traffic flow and minimising accident likelihood.

Hit-and-run cases in focus

Hardoi district emerged with the highest pending hit-and-run cases within the division, totalling 76 cases awaiting resolution. Expressing displeasure, Pant instructed the regional transport officer to accord highest priority to these pending cases, ensuring expeditious, high-quality resolution.

“Relief and assistance must be provided to victims in a time-bound manner, strictly adhering to prescribed procedures,” the commissioner directed.

Pant stressed that departments must work in close coordination to achieve road safety objectives effectively, with regular meetings of district road safety committees in every district, ensuring timely implementation of decisions taken during these meetings.

Campaigns against overloaded vehicles will continue with strict, continuous action to reduce road damage and accidents.

Emphasising the provision of prompt and high-quality medical treatment to the injured, he directed that the benefits of the cashless treatment scheme be ensured for every eligible individual.

Special campaigns to enhance public awareness regarding road safety, strengthen compliance with traffic regulations, and reinforce necessary infrastructure and arrangements have also been directed.

Senior officials from departments including the additional district magistrate (east), traffic police, ACP (traffic), transport, police, public works department (PWD), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), health, and municipal corporation participated in the meeting.