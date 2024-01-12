Roads in Ayodhya getting signages in six foreign, 22 Indian languages

LUCKNOW To facilitate Indian and overseas tourists, the Ayodhya administration has begun putting up signages at important spots. These will be in 28 languages —22 Indian and six foreign. So far, the signages have been installed at Hanuman Garhi, Kanak Bhawan, Ram Ki Padi, Ayodhya Dham Junction, Tedhi Bazar, and Ayodhya airport while work is on to install them at other designated spots. (Sourced)

“The signages are in 22 Indian languages mentioned in the 8th schedule of the Indian Constitution and six official languages of the UN (United Nations),” said a government statement on Thursday.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The foreign languages in the signages are: Arabic, Chinese, French, English, Russian and Spanish. And the Indian languages are - Hindi, Urdu, Assamese, Oriya, Kannad, Kashmiri, Konkani, Gujarati, Dogri, Tamil, Telegu, Nepalese, Punjabi, Bangla, Bodo, Manipuri, Marathi, Malayalam, Maithili, Santhali, Sanskrit and Sindhi.

So far, the signages have been installed at Hanuman Garhi, Kanak Bhawan, Ram Ki Paidi, Ayodhya Dham Junction, Tedhi Bazar, and Ayodhya airport while the work is on to install them at other designated spots.

“The work will be completed before January 22,” said the statement.

The boards will soon come up at Nagesh Nath temple, Bhajan Sandhya Sthal-Naya Ghat, Queen Heo Park, Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, Ram Path, Janmabhoomi Path, Bhakti Path, Dharm Path, Chaudhary Charan Singh Ghat, Ramkatha Sangrahalay, Janaki Mahal, Dashtrath Mahal, Ramkot, Tulsi Smarak Bhawan, Chhoti Devkali temple, Surya Kund, Guptar Ghat, Company Garden and more than a dozen other important spots.