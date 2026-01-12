Roads wide enough, encroachments narrow them into choke points in Lucknow

The traffic malaise plaguing the state capital is not just about violation of rules, unruly vehicles and buses parked at the wrong place. Even where the roads are wide enough, encroachments turn into “narrow lanes”, making vehicles crawl and compound the woes of commuters. The commuters’ ordeal usually begins when they turn from the Maharana Pratap statue at Hussainganj towards Shivaji Marg. (HT photo)

A case in point is the nearly one-km stretch of Shivaji Marg in the heart of the city along with Latouche Road and the Naka area nearby. Rampant encroachments, illegal parking and lack of enforcement shrink the around 12-metre-wide, two-lane Shivaji Marg (earlier known as Hewett Road) to less than around 4.5 metres during peak hours. A Hindustan Times reality check exposed how public infrastructure meant to ease movement now works against the people who rely on it every day.

The commuters’ ordeal usually begins when they turn from the Maharana Pratap statue at Hussainganj towards Shivaji Marg. The chaos continues on Latouche Road and spills over to the Naka area.

Road narrows as shops open

HT found that traffic congestion begins soon after shops open in the morning and continues uninterrupted till around 8 pm. Commuters, office-goers, and traders all compete for space on the road (Shivaji Marg), which barely allows four vehicles to pass at a time. Cars inch forward for several minutes to cover short distances, while two-wheelers weave through narrow gaps, increasing the risk of accidents.

“Crossing this stretch in the afternoon takes longer than the entire drive from Charbagh,” said Ramesh Kumar, a private employee who uses the road daily. “There is no fixed time. Some days, it takes 20 minutes, some days even more.”

Very little room for pedestrians

Most of the buildings along Shivaji Marg, Latouche road along with the road heading towards the Naka area, are purely commercial. Shopkeepers place goods, display racks and temporary structures outside their establishments, eating into the road space. At the same time, street vendors have occupied large portions of the footpaths, forcing pedestrians onto the already congested carriageway.

The footpaths were designed wide enough to allow two to three pedestrians to walk side by side. Today, they remain unusable for their intended purpose. Senior citizens, women and children are seen walking dangerously close to moving vehicles, often stepping onto the road to avoid stalls and parked motorcycles.

“It feels unsafe to walk here,” said Sunita Verma, a resident of the nearby Naka area. “The footpath is gone. Vehicles honk continuously and there is always fear of being hit.”

Parking space crunch fuels chaos

A major contributor to the congestion is the acute shortage of parking space. HT found that several recently constructed commercial buildings do not comply with parking norms. Many provide no parking at all, while some allow space only for a few two-wheelers. As a result, traders, customers and even delivery vehicles park along the roadside, reducing the effective width of the road.

A trader, who did not want to be named, admitted the problem. “Most of us bought shops on resale. A 400–500 sq ft shop here comes without any parking provision. There is no parking lot nearby, so people park on the road. It becomes messy, but we have no option,” he said.

Traffic eases only at night

According to commuters, the situation improves only late at night after shops shut. During the day, however, traffic remains choked for hours, affecting not just private vehicles but also ambulances and emergency services trying to cross the area.

Auto drivers and cab operators said they often avoid the route during daytime. “We either refuse rides or take longer detours,” said an auto driver near Hussainganj. “Getting stuck here means loss of time and money.”

The issue is not limited to Shivaji Marg. Similar congestion persists on Latouche Road and further in the Naka area. Long stretches of well-constructed roads have turned into bottlenecks due to unchecked encroachments and unregulated parking.

Residents said repeated complaints have yielded little change. “Sometimes an encroachment drive happens, but it is limited to a few spots,” said a local shopkeeper. “After a few days, everything comes back.”

Civic body promises action

Municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar acknowledged the problem and assured action. “As HT has highlighted the issue, we will begin a drive. Anyone violating the norms will face action. Roads are public property, not personal parking spaces,” he said.

Commuters demand sustained action, removal of encroachments, strict checks on parking norms and accountability from authorities to restore the road to its original width. “We would initiate action against the people who are violating the norms and causing traffic congestion,” said deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Traffic Kamlesh Dixit on Sunday.