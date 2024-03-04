RO/ARO exam paper leak: UPPSC secy lodges FIR against unidentified persons

Two days after CM Yogi Adityanath cancelled Review Officer (RO)/Assistant Review Officer (ARO) (Preliminary) Examination, 2023, following reports of a paper leak, Civil Lines police in Prayagraj registered an FIR against unidentified persons on the complaint of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) secretary Ashok Kumar on Monday, said station house officer, Civil Lines police station, Ramashray Yadav . Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath had cancelled the exam on March 2. (For Representation)

The case was registered under the U.P. Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 1998, section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000 and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, police said. In his complaint, the UPPSC secretary said the paper leak incident came to light through social media following the examination held on February 11.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

As per the complaint, 103 questions of the first examination of general studies were without any series printed on them. However, they matched with questions of B-series. Moreover, 25 questions of second examination of general Hindi matching with C-series were found on social media, the complaint said.

The complainant said after analysing the evidence received through email, prima facie it appears that the questions of the second examination and its answer key leaked before the examination started at 2.30 pm. Moreover, there are evidence of leaking of questions and answer key of the first examination as well.

The incident needs a thorough investigation and identification of those involved in the paper leak for ensuring action against them, the complaint said. The SHO, Civil Lines police station, said further investigation was being carried out with the help of crime branch. Earlier, on Sunday night, UPPSC controller of examinations Ajay Kumar Tiwari was removed from his post.