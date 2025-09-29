Robust infra, stable economy make Uttar Pradesh investment-friendly: Piyush Goyal on concluding ceremony on UPITS-2025

Uttar Pradesh is now witnessing rapid and sustained growth. A stable business environment and robust infrastructure have positioned the state as a preferred choice for investors, said union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal at the closing ceremony of UPITS on Monday. , Piyush Goyal honoured Team UPEPC, Team ODOP, Team CM Yuva Mission, and Team IEML with trophies for their pivotal role in making the event a success. (FILE PHOTO)

The third edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) 2025 concluded on Monday with a grand closing ceremony.

“The UPITS reflects the economic, industrial, and cultural potential not only of the state but of India as a whole,” he added, urging a collective commitment to promote indigenous products, encourage entrepreneurship, and realize the vision of a Viksit India by 2047.

Commenting on the state’s growth over the past eight years, Goyal said, “Due to visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the decisive governance of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is now on an unstoppable growth trajectory.

On the occasion, Piyush Goyal honoured Team UPEPC, Team ODOP, Team CM Yuva Mission, and Team IEML with trophies for their pivotal role in making the event a success.

He referenced the ‘GST Savings Festival’ recently announced by Prime Minister Modi, noting that the reduction in taxes on everyday items is a significant gift for consumers during Navratri.

He described September 22 as a historic milestone—the biggest reform since independence, whose effects will be felt for decades.

Today, India ranks as the fourth-largest economy in the world and is poised to become the third-largest, backed by significant foreign exchange reserves, he said and added, “Indian passports are now symbols of respect and trust, and that developed nations worldwide are eager to establish free-trade agreements with India.”

Commenting on the previous governments in Uttar Pradesh before the BJP came to power in March 2017, Goyal stated that the state was marked by fear and crime. Traders felt unsafe, many projects in Noida were incomplete, and several factories had shut down. However, the situation improved significantly after the Yogi government took office, he added.

Goyal said that law and order were strengthened, investor confidence returned, and a new era of inclusive development began when the people of Uttar Pradesh elected the BJP in 2017 with a two-thirds majority. He added that the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme has now expanded to over 750 districts across the country, with more than 1,200 products gaining global recognition.

Referring to Unity Malls, envisioned by Prime Minister Modi, Goyal said these malls are being developed in every state. In Uttar Pradesh, three malls will be established in Lucknow, Agra, and Varanasi, showcasing ODOP products from all 75 districts of the state and across India, he added.

Goyal urged people to pledge to purchase indigenous products whenever possible. He explained that Swadeshi represents goods made with the hard work of Indian people, produced on Indian soil. While companies, investments, and technology can come from abroad, production and employment should stay in India, he added.

Goyal said that UPITS has provided a vast platform, giving Uttar Pradesh’s products global recognition. From glassware from Firozabad, brass work from Moradabad, Banarasi sarees, Lucknow chikankari, to Agra’s leather products, the event has showcased the state’s craftsmanship to the world.