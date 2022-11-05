Ronil Sarkar murder case: Teacher involved in son’s murder, had threatened him, allege parents

Even as the police continued to find the murderers of class 12 student Ronil Sarkar, his relatives and friends reportedly ransacked his school in the city’s Shyam Nagar on Saturday.

Ronil’s father Sanjay alleged that the teachers of Dr Virendra Swarup School were involved in the murder of his son, and the police were trying to protect the killers under the influence of the school management.

Sarkar said a school teacher had threatened Ronil, and he got the hint of it from a WhatsApp chat. “There is a strong possibility about the involvement of this teacher in the murder. I wanted to question the teacher in presence of the police but wasn’t allowed to. The teacher was in the very school,” he said.

The enraged family members and family friends reportedly ransacked the school and damaged its property.

Additional DCP, Brijesh Kumar Srivastava reached the school and pacified the protestors and assured the murder case would be worked out soon. Srivastava said the police have some leads that were being developed and the case would be solved soon.

Ronil was found murdered in Chandari near the railway track on Tuesday 24 hours after he went missing from the school. He was strangulated with his school tie.