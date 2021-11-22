Rooftop solar projects: UPNEDA to hire agencies to install panels for residential consumers

The Uttar Pradesh New & Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA) will hire vendors to install solar panels on residential consumers’ roofs as part of a central government scheme that seeks to encourage people to generate solar power for their requirement and sell the surplus to discoms.

The NEDA on Monday invited e-bids from eligible bidders in this regard with a view to selecting vendors to carry out work ranging from installation and maintenance of solar panels.

“The NEDA has invited e-bids from eligible bidders to participate in request for proposal (RFP) for empanelment of vendors for site survey, design, installation, supply, erection, testing and commissioning including warranty and 5 years of comprehensive operation and maintenance of rooftop solar PV power system for residential consumers,” said a NEDA official.

The bidders have been asked to submit their bids by December 13 with the techno-commercial bids scheduled for opening on December 14.

The Union ministry of new and renewable energy, is implementing Phase II of Grid Connected Rooftop Solar (GCRTS) Programme wherein central financial assistance (CFA) is being provided for installation of rooftop solar (RTS) projects in residential buildings.

To implement the RTS activities in respect of the programme, respective power distribution companies have been designated as the implementing agency.

“The UPPCL has decided that Uttar Pradesh New & Renewable Development Agency (UPNEDA) shall be the common tendering agency for all discoms of Uttar Pradesh and will identify L-1 rates (lowest rates) and empanel vendors for implementation of the programme,” the official said.

The respective discoms would execute RTS projects in their operational areas through the empanelled vendors, in accordance with the rates discovered in this tender, he added.