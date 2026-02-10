Rooftop vegetable gardens need of the hour: Guv Anandiben Patel

Governor Anandiben Patel on Monday stressed the importance of rooftop vegetable cultivation and gardening for environmental conservation and health during the closing ceremony of a four-day fruit, vegetable and flower exhibition at the Jan Bhavan in Lucknow. Governor Anandiben Patel (Sourced)

“Women in particular should actively participate in gardening. Everyone should plant fruit, flower and vegetable plants at their homes and even rooftops can be used for growing flowers and vegetables,” Patel said.

She noted that the Indian Army’s exhibition stall was among the major attractions. The governor said the exhibition has expanded from its initial focus on fruits, flowers and potted plants to now drawing participation from children, youth and families.

Stressing children’s nutrition, she said vegetables must be made an essential part of household diets for proper physical and mental development.

Over 3.5 lakh visitors attended the exhibition. Sales exceeded ₹40 lakh during the event, which she described as encouraging for farmers and producers.

She suggested organising mango sales at Jan Bhavan during the upcoming season, drawing from her experiences in Gujarat.

Dinesh Pratap Singh, minister of state for horticulture, said the artistic displays of fruits, flowers and vegetables along with the demonstration of Indian Army valour were a matter of pride for the state.

A total of 155 stalls were set up in the exhibition. Over 46,000 tickets were sold during the four days, generating revenue of more than ₹9 lakh.

A total of 7,771 entries were registered for various competitions, with 1,719 winners selected after evaluation.

LMC wins second prize for rooftop gardening model

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) won the second prize for its rooftop gardening model at the exhibition. Officials said the model was recognised for its practical design and environmental benefits. Governor Anandiben Patel presented the award to additional municipal commissioner Arvind Kumar Rao and other officials. The civic body also secured first prize in the parks category measuring 1,000 to 2,000 square metres.

For the first time, top scorers in 23 categories received rolling trophies and ₹5,100 cash prizes. Era University won first prize for thematic display.