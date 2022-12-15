RPF SI, 2 constables arrestedfor kidnapping

Agra A Railway Protection Force (RPF) sub inspector and two constables were arrested while realizing the ransom they had sought after kidnapping two villagers from Abhaypura village under Malpura police station here on Tuesday.

The railway authorities suspended the trio along with the RPF inspector at Agra Cantt railway station. Departmental enquiry has been initiated against the four.

Deputy police commissioner (west), Agra, Satyajeet Gupta informed that four men in police uniform kidnapped Kazim and his brother-in-law Iqrar, residents of Abhaypura village, on Monday night and took them in a car which had a Rajasthan registration number.

“The aggrieved family members complained to Malpura police on Tuesday after they received ransom call from the accused, seeking ₹4 lakh for release of Kazim and Iqrar. The matter came to the knowledge of Agra police commissioner Dr Preetinder Singh who ordered strict action. Police swung into action and a plan was made to arrest the accused,” said Gupta.

“The police told the complainants to go with the ransom and when the three accused came to receive the money, they were arrested. It was then found that all three were from the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Agra Cantt. They were identified as sub inspector Suresh Singh and constables Parul Yadav and Neeraj Singh. Police also recovered the Honda Amaze car used for the kidnapping, besides cash, from them. Kazim and Iqrar were saved from the clutches of the kidnappers,” said the DCP.

“Extensive interrogation of the arrested accused revealed that these three RPF men were assisted by a civilian driver and had taken the kidnapped men to RPF outpost (chowki) at Raja Ki Mandi railway station in Agra where the duo was beaten. Those kidnapped offered to pay money to escape thrashing and gave the telephone number of relatives from whom ransom was sought. But their plans were foiled by the police,” said Gupta.

Later addressing a press conference at Agra Police Lines on Tuesday evening, DCP Satyajeet Gupta said that act of the RPF men was derogatory and shameful.

Later, through a video recorded statement, chief public relations officer, North Central Railways (NCR), Himanshi Shekhar Upadhyaya informed that the matter had come to the knowledge of the railway authorities.

“Although it’s a criminal matter, to be investigated by the civil police, to keep the investigation unbiased, the three RPF men alleged to be involved have been suspended. RPF Agra Cantt inspector Surendra Chaudhary too has been suspended in view of shortcomings in supervision in such matters,” said the CPRO NCR.