3 crore banned drugs recovered from Bareilly stockist

A major haul of banned drugs worth ₹3 crore, which was meant to be supplied to Bangladesh, was recovered from a medicine stockist in Bareilly on Tuesday night, senior police officials here said. (For representation)

Bareilly police, along with a team of Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), searched the shop and godown of the stockist and arrested him. Two persons, including the stockist, were booked in a case registered with CB Ganj police under different sections Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

ANTF deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Pratima Singh said the arrested accused was identified as Munne, who along with his brother Qamar Gani alias Bablu, was involved in the supply of banned drugs to other Indian states and Bangladesh. Further efforts were on to arrest Gani who was not at the shop at the time of the raid.

Singh said banned medicines such as Tramadol, Alprazolam, Nitrazepam and Codine Phosphate were recovered from the medical store of the accused located under Qila police station limits. She said the raid was later carried out at the godown in Maheshpur village under CB Ganj police station from where huge stock of banned medicines were found. The entire recovered medicines weighed around 11 quintals and were worth ₹3 crore.