357 crore for face-lift of govt secondary schools

PRAYAGRAJ: Te state government had released a budget of ₹357 crore to improve the infrastructure and facilities in government-run secondary schools in 59 districts of Uttar Pradesh, informed officials. Dilapidated building of a government secondary school (HT FILE)

Along with releasing massive funds for construction of additional classrooms, laboratories and multipurpose halls in select schools, the state government had also released budget and named the executing agency for construction of 15 new schools , informed a senior official of the state secondary education department.

Additional director (government) Ajay Kumar Dwivedi said that under Project Alankar, a proposal of ₹200 crore had also been sent to the state government for construction of boundary walls in 1,349 government-run secondary schools.

Under Project Alankar, a budget of approximately ₹78.53 crore for the government-aided secondary schools of the state was also approved on January 11 by the state government. Officials shared that work was to be done in 160 schools at a total cost of ₹100 crore. But out of these, ₹78,53,11,097 would be borne by the state government and ₹26,17,70,366 by the school managements. Out of the sanctioned amount, ₹16.43 crore has been released as the first installment on January 25 by the state government. With this budget, renovation, reconstruction, repair and infrastructure facilities of schools will be improved, as per officials .

The 160 schools that would benefit under it include maximum 23 of Baghpat, 17 of Bulandshahr, 11 of Gautam Buddh Nagar, 9 of Gonda, 8 each of Bareilly and Maharajganj, 7 of Kaushambi, 6 each of Etawah and Unnao, 5 each of Ambedkarnagar, Basti, Lucknow, Moradabad and Gorakhpur and 4 each of Bijnor, Hathras and Lakhimpur Kheri among others.

Under ‘Project Alankar’, the state government has made arrangements to provide phase-wise financial assistance to government-run and government-aided schools buildings of which have become dilapidated. The state government is helping construct new buildings for these schools and is providing 75% financial assistance to government-aided schools. The remaining 25 percent funds are arranged by the aided schools themselves.