RSS chief’s 10-day visit to Mathura ends

After attending the two-day national executive meet during his ten-day stay in Mathura’s Parkham village, the Sarsanghchalak of Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), Mohan Bhagwat is scheduled to leave the district on Tuesday. RSS Sarsanghchalak offering floral tribute to the portrait of Bharat Mata at an event held in Prakham in Mathura. (File)

Although the National Executive Meet ended on Saturday, the RSS chief was holding meetings throughout his stay. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath met him on October 22 and held discussions on ways to make Mahakumbh in Prayagraj a widely accepted event, not only religiously but also culturally.

The meet at Gau Gram in Parkham stressed on adopting ‘Swa’ (self) based lifestyle along with modern development. The Sarkaryavah of RSS, Dattatreya Hosabale said the Sangh works for personality development and this process was going on continuously.

During the ten-day deliberations, Sangh leaders spoke about training camps for the ‘kaarykarta’ coming to the ‘Shakha’, devising means to connect with new ideas and people, the expansion of the work done by swayamsevaks as the RSS entered its Shatabdi Varsh (centenary year).

It was revealed that the first unit of Sangh work is Shakha. In terms of expansion of work, 72,354 branches are running in 45,411 places. In this, 3626 places have increased as compared to last year and 6645 branches have increased. Similarly, the number of weekly meetings held in a week was 29369, in which there has been an annual increase of 3147.

Where there is no branch, monthly Sangh Mandali is held. This year, Sangh Mandali was held in 11,382 places, an increase by 750 places. Such expansion will be done in a total of 1,13,105 places before the meeting of the representative assembly to be held in Bengaluru next year.

In all, 386 office bearers from 46 prant (organisational provinces of RSS) were in Parkham during the two-day meet.