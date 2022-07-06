RTE admissions: U.P. basic edu dept to carry out students’ verification

Uttar Pradesh basic education department will now carry out an extensive physical verification of students who got admission in recognised private schools in 75 districts across state under the Right to Education (RTE) Act.

Director general, school education, U.P., Vijay Kiran Anand in a letter to all basic shiksha adhikaris (BSAs) said a total 3,41,305 students were enrolled till the last academic session in the private schools and a proposal demanding ₹340 crore as fee reimbursement had been received by his office.

In this sequence, it was important to get the verification of students actually studying in the non-aided recognised private schools under RTE Act 2009 done, he added. All BSAs were told that year wise such demands were received from the schools. A team of district level and development block officials will carry out the verification so that actual number of beneficiaries under the said scheme can be compiled school wise.

Block education officers are required to get details verified from school principals or managers by July 15, 2022. Under the direction of the district magistrate, school-wise verification of such certificates/demand letters received from schools should be completed by July 30, 2022, through district-level and block-level officers so that the actual beneficiary of the scheme can be authenticated.

The compiled data of the beneficiary students are to be sent by August 5 via email at rteup25@gmail.com. The Association of Private Schools, Uttar Pradesh, knocked on the doors of the administration in May last to find solutions to their problems as according to them the administration was paying no heed to the problems faced by private schools of Uttar Pradesh due to various provisions of the Right to Education (RTE) Act 2009.

Anil Agarwal, president of Unaided Private Schools Association (UPSA) said, “The state government is welcome to do physical verification of students who were given admission under RTE. We have given admission to select genuine students on the basis of applications received by the basic education department.”

“This year, we have not given any admission under RTE till we receive our fee reimbursement for the admission given to students of economically weaker section,” he added. Atul Kumar, president, Association of Private Schools, U.P., said, “It’s high time the state government reimbursed the fees for poor students given admission under RTE.”