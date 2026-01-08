RTE admissions: UP issues fresh guidelines to pvt schools for 2026–27

The Uttar Pradesh government has issued comprehensive guidelines to ensure a transparent admission process under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009, particularly Section 12(1)(c). The section mandates 25% reservation to children from economically weaker sections (EWS) and disadvantaged groups in unaided recognised private schools. For representation only (HT File Photo)

In an order issued on January 8, Parth Sarathi Sen Sharma, additional chief secretary (basic and secondary education), directed district magistrates and district education authorities across the state to strictly implement the revised admission process for the 2026–27 academic session.

The instructions superseded the earlier government order dated September 8, 2025, in view of difficulties faced in Aadhaar generation and online verification of documents.

25% reservation and coverage

Under the revised guidelines, unaided recognised private schools must admit children from disadvantaged and weaker sections to the extent of at least 25% of seats in Class I or pre-primary classes, depending on the school’s entry level. The provision will apply from the pre-primary stage itself in schools offering early childhood education and will continue up to Class VIII, ensuring free and compulsory education.

District-wise annual admission targets will be fixed based on 25% of the total intake capacity of all unaided private schools operating in each district.

Fully online application and lottery system

The entire admission process will be conducted online through the RTE portal (www.rte25.upsdc.gov.in). Parents can select up to 10 neighbourhood schools within their local body (ward or gram panchayat).

Admissions will be finalised through a two-stage online lottery system, ensuring transparency and fairness.

Applications will undergo two-tier verification—first by the block education officer and then by the district basic education officer.

No fees, strict penalties

Schools have been clearly instructed not to demand any fees or additional documents from admitted students. Violations, including denial of admission or harassment of parents, will attract action under Section 13 of the RTE Act, including possible withdrawal of school recognition.

Private schools will be reimbursed either at the state-notified rate or actual school fees, whichever is lower. Currently, the maximum reimbursement is ₹450 per child per month for 12 months. Additionally, parents will receive ₹5,000 per child per year directly into Aadhaar-linked bank accounts for uniforms, textbooks and other essentials.

Monitoring

A district-level monitoring committee, headed by the district magistrate, will oversee implementation and grievance redressal. Authorities have also emphasised that children admitted under RTE must not be segregated or discriminated against in any manner.

The government said the detailed framework aims to strengthen transparency, protect beneficiaries’ rights and ensure that the RTE mandate effectively reaches the most vulnerable children across Uttar Pradesh.