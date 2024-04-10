Running car catches fire, driver escapes unhurt

The city on Tuesday witnessed two fire mishaps that were suspected to have been caused due to short circuits. No persons were reported injured in the incidents. A car catches fire in the middle of a road near Bhuhar Chowki on Tuesday (Sourced)

A running car turned into a fireball on a bridge near Bhuhar Chowki under the Thakurganj police station limits.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

According to fire officials, the incident occurred when Aman Hussain of Hardoi Road was driving his car in the afternoon. A fire tender from the fire station at Chowk was dispatched immediately and the flames were brought under control.

In another incident, a fire broke out at Khanij Bhawan on Gokhale Marg creating panic among staff and others. Fire officials and Hazratganj police who were at the site said a short circuit in the AC vent could have caused the fire.

The chief fire officer at Hazratganj said the fire, which started at the backside of the building, spread to its fourth floor. “The exact reason for the fire can be know only after a probe,” said Mangesh Kumar.

On Monday, three fire incidents were reported in the city. In one of them, the driver and conductor of a state-run city bus were injured when the vehicle caught fire on Shaheed Path.

In another incident, a vehicle carrying LPG cylinders caught fire near Transport Nagar RTO office. “A fire service unit immediately extinguished the fire. There was no loss of life,” the fire department had said in a press note.