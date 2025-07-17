Saharanpur ADM faces probe after SP MP accuses him of misconduct

Saharanpur district additional district magistrate (ADM) Santosh Bahadur Singh has come under scrutiny after Samajwadi Party MP from Kairana, Iqra Hasan, accused him of misconduct during an official visit on July 1. The incident reportedly took place when Hasan, accompanied by Shamalpur Nagar Panchayat chairperson Shama Parveen, sought a meeting with the ADM to raise constituency-related concerns. Iqra Hasan (Sourced)

According to Hasan, her initial attempt to meet the ADM was declined, with staff citing his lunch break and asking her to submit grievances in writing. When she returned around 3 pm, she alleged that the officer was “discourteous” and “unprofessional.”

“The ADM was not respectful,” she stated. “He scolded Shama Parveen, and when I tried to speak, he rudely asked us to leave his office.”

Hasan later submitted a formal complaint to the principal secretary (appointments) and Saharanpur divisional commissioner Atal Kumar Rai. In response, commissioner Rai instructed district magistrate Manish Bansal to investigate the matter. “The matter is being looked into seriously. A report will be submitted to the government upon completion of the probe,” Bansal confirmed.

Meanwhile, ADM Singh denied the allegations, saying, “I was out in the field when the MP arrived. After returning, I invited her to my office and requested her to submit her complaints in writing. The accusations are baseless.”

The matter has drawn political attention, with SP president Akhilesh Yadav commenting on social media platform X, “Those who do not respect Member of Parliament, what will they do to the public?”

Hasan also shared her views online, stating, “The government claims to be women-friendly, but the officers are acting recklessly with their anti-women mentality. Action should be taken against such officers.”