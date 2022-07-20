Sale of pork, pork products banned in Lucknow
The sale of pork meat and products has been banned in the city following the spread of African swine fever among pigs in Lucknow.
District magistrate Suryapal Gangwar imposed the ban following confirmation of over 100 pig deaths due to African swine fever by the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, Anand Nagar (ICAR-NIHSAD) Bhopal. The report came on Tuesday evening which confirmed the deaths of pigs due to African swine fever.
The DM directed the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) and the animal husbandry department to take every step to prevent the spread of this disease among pigs. He directed for intensive cleaning, disinfection and sanitisation work in the affected areas on a war-footing.
He also ordered a ban on the movement of pigs in the disease-affected areas, besides prohibiting any type of pig market in the city.
The DM also directed the LMC to start an awareness campaign for pig farmers to make them aware about the African swine fever. The authorities have also been directed to ensure treatment of pigs suffering from the disease. The DM has warned against pigs roaming in the open and pig farmers have been advised to keep the pigs in enclosures.
Teams of the animal husbandry department and LMC will remain in contact with all pig farmers and will help in disinfecting and cleaning areas where pigs are kept.
Important Numbers
Information of any kind of unnatural pig deaths can be passed on to the district nodal officer of animal husbandry department, Lucknow, Dr Atul Kumar Awasthi, deputy chief veterinary officer, Lucknow on his cell number 9412188325 and animal husbandry department, Lucknow’s District Control Room No. 9450195814.
Residents can also call on the helpline number 0522-2622080 of the health department and in the event of pigs roaming in the open, they can call the control room numbers - 9151055671, 9151055672 and 9151055673.
IMA creates spiritual sub-committee for Doctors
The Maharashtra arm of The Indian Medical Association, on Sunday, organised a first-of-its-kind spiritual conference for doctors and their families to help them cope with the strain of a medical profession, especially in consideration of the on-going pandemic. The IMA's state chapter has also formed a spiritual subcommittee, which is Dr VS Pingle's brainchild and is headed by Dr Meena Pruthi.
Book on U.P.’s economy launched in Lucknow
A book titled 'Dynamics of development backward economy' by former director of Giri Institute of Development Studies, Prof Ajit Kumar Singh, was launched at the Press Club on Wednesday. The launch was followed by a panel discussion on UP's economy - past and present. “The book examines the economic development in Uttar Pradesh since 1941 and the constraints on development faced by the state,” said professor Ajit Kumar Singh.
Little rain but Ganga, Yamuna waters rising in Prayagraj
Farmers and Prayagraj citizens may continue to wait for the monsoon proper to hit the region but the water level in both the Ganga and the Yamuna has begun rising at an alarming rate. Boatmen and even the priests (pandas) active on the Sangam banks have already started shifting their belongings to higher ground as the water rises in the two rivers. The level of water of the Yamuna at Naini stood at 74.97mts.
Dhol-tasha groups keep up the tempo, draw flak from athletes for practising at Nehru stadium
As dhol-tasha groups are back for practice after a gap of two years, residents of many areas have raised concern about the noise pollution caused by the drums. President of the dhol-tasha mahasangh Maharashtra, Parag Thakur, said, “Most of the groups make sure that they finish practice till 9.30pm so nobody is inconvenienced at night. People across ages are showing interest this time.”
Ludhiana | 54 Covid cases reported
As many as 54 fresh Covid cases were reported from Ludhiana district in the past 24 hours, as per a bulletin released by the district health department on Wednesday. So far, 1,11,826 cases have been reported from the district, of which 1,08,559 patients have recovered and 2,999 succumbed to the virus. The administration has appealed to residents to follow Covid SOPs including wearing masks and regular hand washing.
