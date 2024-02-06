‘Samadhan portal resolves over 90% of student issues in U.P.’

The Samadhan Portal, launched by the Yogi government a month ago, has emerged as an efficient platform to address and resolve issues facing examinees in Uttar Pradesh, noted Dibyakant Shukla, the secretary of the Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad. For Representation Only (ANI File)

The portal, launched for the convenience of students participating in the examinations conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School & Intermediate Education), has successfully addressed 1694 out of 1847 cases uploaded on the portal through the regional offices of the board, with only 153 cases remaining due to incomplete document submissions by students.

It is noteworthy that on January 6, 2024, the innovative portal was launched by the Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, providing 13 types of facilities, including rectifying errors in students’ certificates, issuing copies of certificates, correcting errors in results and ensuring timely resolution of various complaints.

According to Dibyakant Shukla, a daily review of the resolution of cases related to student welfare is being conducted on this portal. Additionally, clear instructions have been sought from all regional secretaries of the board’s regional offices to ensure there is no laxity in addressing students’ issues. As a result, a large number of cases are being received and resolved fast, benefiting students, he pointed out.

Among the 13 services, resolution timelines for all except four have been set at 15 days, with the remaining services to be resolved within 30 days, including issuing duplicate certificates and making corrections in the modified certificate/birth certificate, revised marksheet, etc., he mentioned further.

Varanasi records the highest number of cases

Regional offices have diligently addressed cases from various districts, with Varanasi topping the list by uploading 750 cases, of which 691 have been resolved. Similarly, Meerut, Bareilly, Prayagraj and Gorakhpur have made notable strides in resolving cases within their jurisdictions. From Meerut, 363 cases were uploaded, out of which 338 were resolved while from Bareilly, 124 cases were received, of which 115 were disposed of. Similarly, from Prayagraj, 500 cases were received, of which 453 were resolved, whereas out of 110 cases received from Gorakhpur, 97 were resolved.