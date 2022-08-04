Samajwadi Party chief to launch ‘Tricolour on every home’ campaign from August 9

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav will launch ‘Tricolour on every home’ campaign from August 9 to August 15 from a village in Kannauj.

“He will distribute khadi Tricolour to the families in the village in Tirwa tehsil of the district under the party’s campaign ‘Har Ghar Fehrey Rashtradwaj Tiranga (National flag Tiranga to hoist on every house),” the party stated in a press release issued on Thursday.

“With the distribution of the Khadi Tricolour to people of the village, the national president of the SP will make an appeal to all the citizens in the state to hoist the flag on their homes on August 15. He will also meet the families of freedom fighters in the area and will felicitate them”, said the statement.

The SP statement further said that during the party’s regime in the state, villages got concrete roads and schools water filter and several other development works were done, which were ruined under the BJP government.

The statement also quoted Akhilesh as saying that it was time to remember and pay tributes to all those who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country. It was also an occasion to pledge to realise their dreams for the country. And that the Samajwadi Party would help in the programme of hoisting flags on every home and would pledge to save democracy and socialism.

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday, through a statement, made an appeal to the people of the state to hoist the Tricolour on their houses from August 9 to August 15.

Akhilesh’s call came when the state and the union governments are preparing for the Amrit Mahotsava (75 years of India’s Independence) and Independence Week (from August 11 to August 17) and ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ from August 13 to 15. So, while the government’s Har Ghar Tiranga programme is from August 13 to 15, Akhilesh calls for flag hoisting on houses from August 9 to August 15. August 9 happens ‘August Kranti Day’--the anniversary of an important event of the freedom movement. Samajwadi Party is also launching a statewide campaign of his party ‘Desh Bachao, Desh Banao (save the country, build it) on August Kranti Day from Ghazipur.

Akhilesh reiterated: “The national flag should be hoisted on each and every home, voluntarily and with full respect. The sanctity and dignity of the flag must be upheld”.

Talking about the significance of August 9 in the freedom movement, Akhilesh said, “On August 9, 1942, Mahatama Gandhi had warned the British to quit India and in his speech, Mahatma Gandhi gave the mantra of ‘Karo Ya Maro (do or die)”