Samajwadi Party reaches out, but its MLA unable to meet unwell Azam Khan in Sitapur jail
Jailed Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan on Sunday did not meet party MLA Ravidas Mehrotra who went to the Sitapur jail.
The development has further intensified speculation about Azam Khan’s mood towards the Samajwadi Party in the backdrop of several of his supporters’ displeasure with the SP and its president Akhilesh Yadav over the supposed “neglect of Azam Khan and Muslims”.
Ravidas Mehrotra’s attempt to meet Azam Khan came just two days after Azam had met Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) chief Shivpal Yadav who again has fallen out with the SP and his nephew Akhilesh. After meeting Azam on Friday, Shivpal had said that the SP was not doing anything for Azam Khan.
“Of course, we came here to meet Azam Khanji on the instruction of Akhileshji. But we were told that Azam Khan saheb won’t meet for he is unwell. We will again come to meet him. The jail authorities told us that Azam saheb has a high fever and an upset tummy. He can’t meet. We had informed the jail authorities two days in advance that we intend to meet Azam Khan,” said Ravidas Mehrotra, the Lucknow Central MLA of the SP, to journalists outside the Sitapur jail. He had gone there leading a delegation of some Samajwadi Party leaders.
Mehrotra alleged, “The BJP government is continuously suppressing people. Azam Khan might be murdered in jail.”
When asked about Shivpal’s allegation, Mehrotra said: “Netaji (party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav) had spoken to the home minister about Azam Khan. Akhilesh Yadav had campaigned in Rampur for Azam Khan. Azam Khan is a respected and senior SP leader and MLA. He won the elections despite being in jail. The Samajwadi Party will struggle for Azam Khan. We will raise the issue in the Vidhan Sabha also”.
After meeting Azam in Sitapur jail on Friday, Shivpal had said: “I don’t see the Samajwadi Party doing anything for Azam Khan. Had the SP raised the issue in the Lok Sabha or staged a dharna in the Lok Sabha under the leadership of netaji (Mulayam), the Prime Minister would have paid attention to netaji’s words. Everyone in the country knows that the PM listens to netaji.”
Azam Khan, who is now the Rampur MLA, has been imprisoned since September 2019 in connection with 80 criminal cases related to land encroachment and criminal intimidation against him.
-
A year on, families of victims of Virar hospital fire await trial
Mumbai Even after the Arnala coastal police had filed an 1,850-page chargesheet in July 2021 before the Vasai court on last year's Vijay Vallabh Hospital fire, which led to the death of 15 Covid patients, the trial for the case is yet to begin. The Vasai court observed that only six fire extinguishers were functional in the hospital. “The Vasai court will soon frame the charges and start the trial,” said the police.
-
89-year-old Bylahalli Raghunath Janardan hopes to complete 4th World 10K
As Bengaluru prepares to get back to large participatory running events, an 89-year-old retired Railways officer Bylahalli Raghunath Janardan, is setting his eyes on his 4th World 10K, scheduled to be held on May 15. The USD $210,000 World Athletics Elite Label Race will witness some of the world's finest distance runners on the roads of Bengaluru as well as thousands of mass participation competitors from across India.
-
PM Modi receives first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award in Mumbai
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday received the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award for his selfless service to the nation and society at the 80th annual Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Awards ceremony in Mumbai. Modi, who was earlier in Jammu and Kashmir, left for Mumbai and arrived at Maharashtra's capital city at around 4.45 pm. Taking to Twitter, Modi said earlier in the day that Lata Didi's songs brought out a variety of emotions.
-
'Attack' on Kirit Somaiya: Devendra Fadnavis says will take up issue with Centre
Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday he will take up the issue of the alleged attack on Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya with the Centre. The BJP's former MP in the Lok Sabha, Somaiya, alleged that on Saturday night that he was injured in an attack by workers of the ruling Shiv Sena. Somaiya is already at loggerheads with the Maharashtra government over the INS Vikrant cheating case.
-
Your Space: Need strict laws, more awareness about organ donation
Organ donation regulation is still in its infancy in India, owing to the fact that organ donation is not merely a medical issue. Government facilities remain understaffed and underequipped in many places, making organ donation heavily reliant on private hospitals. This also prevents a significant number of people from being aware of the procedure of organ donation. Poor people, those who are in serious need of money will be used for such illegal practices.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics