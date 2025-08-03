Sambhal Jama Masjid chief walks out of jail

Zafar Ali, the president of Sambhal’s Jama Masjid Management Committee who was arrested following the violence during a mosque survey in November last year, was released from prison on Friday. He spent over four months behind bars. Zafar Ali (File)

Zafar Ali, an advocate by profession, had been lodged in jail since March 23 after being accused of orchestrating unrest during the Jama Masjid survey and giving false statements related to serious offences. These charges were formally outlined in the police chargesheet. His initial bail plea was rejected by the sessions court here, following which his family moved the Allahabad high court, which granted him bail on July 24.

However, before his release, the police slapped charges of public mischief and criminal conspiracy—Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 353(2) and 61(2)(a). This led to a fresh bail application in an MP/MLA court on Wednesday, which was again rejected. Finally, the MP/MLA court took up the matter on Thursday and granted him bail, paving the way for his release on Friday.

Talking to media persons, Zafar Ali said, “The statement for which I went to jail has now become irrelevant. The rest of the legal battle will be fought in the courtroom.”

When asked whether he would consider contesting the upcoming Assembly elections, Zafar Ali did not rule out the possibility. “If the people want, I will definitely fight the elections,” he said.