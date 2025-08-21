Sambhal temple-mosque row: Court defers hearing to August 28

MEERUT A court in Chandausi on Thursday fixed August 28 to hear the ongoing Sambhal’s Shahi Jama Masjid-Harihar temple dispute in Uttar Pradesh. The matter was listed for hearing before civil judge (senior division) Aditya Kumar Singh. During the hearing, Masjid committee’s counsel Shakeel Ahmad Warsi submitted an SC order in which the apex court stayed proceedings in all matters linked to the Places of Worship Act. (For Representation)

During the hearing, Masjid committee’s counsel Shakeel Ahmad Warsi submitted a Supreme Court order, citing the “Ashwini Kumar vs Union of India” case in which the apex court stayed proceedings in all matters linked to the Places of Worship Act. He argued that the Sambhal case, therefore, does not fall under the jurisdiction of the local court.

Advocate of the Hindu side, Shri Shri Gopal Sharma, objected to the Masjid committee’s stance. Sharma said the opposite party was required to file its written statement along with an application under Order 12 Rule 5, after which objections were to be submitted by the Hindu petitioners.

“Instead of filing a reply, the Masjid committee submitted a new plea, claiming the matter is pending before the Supreme Court,” Sharma said.

The controversy traces back to November 19, 2024, when the Hindu side claimed that the Shahi Jama Masjid was originally Shri Harihar Mandir. A court-ordered survey was conducted on the same day (November 19), followed by another on November 24 when a crowd gathered outside the mosque, leading to stone-pelting and firing. The violence left four people dead while several vehicles were also torched.

In the aftermath, police launched a major crackdown and sent 96 accused to jail, including three murder suspects, three women, and mosque management committee president Zafar Ali.