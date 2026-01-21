Sambhal violence: Property of fugitive mastermind Shariq Satha attached

The Sambhal police on Wednesday attached the property of Shariq Satha, an alleged mastermind in the violence that broke out in Sambhal on November 24, 2024, following a court order. Officials said the action was carried out in the Hindupura Kheda Pajaya locality under the Nakhasa police station area. Heavy police force stand guard as the Sambhal district administration carries out a court-ordered attachment of the house belonging to Shariq Satha, the alleged mastermind of the November 2024 Sambhal violence, in Sambhal on Wednesday. (ANI Video Grab)

The unrest in Sambhal followed a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid on November 19, 2024, after claims that a Harihar temple earlier stood at the site.

Sambhal tehsildar Dhirendra Pratap Singh said the property attachment was carried out under Section 84 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) as per court directions against the absconding accused.

Krishna Bishnoi, Superintendent of police (SP), said police have received information that Shariq, while based in Dubai, is allegedly involved in gold smuggling and is allegedly working for Pakistan’s inter-services intelligence (ISI). He said a look out circular (LOC) has already been issued against him and the process to obtain a Red Corner Notice is underway.

The Sambhal police issued arrest warrants against Shariq, a resident of Deepa Sarai, on September 10, 2025, and later, on October 25, 2025, attached his property worth ₹2.5 crore. Officials said the police are now preparing to set up an ATS office on Shariq’s attached property.

Police said Shariq is a fugitive gangster with over 60 criminal cases registered against him in different districts. He is accused of being involved in large-scale auto lifting operations and allegedly stealing hundreds of luxury vehicles every year. Investigators claim he has been operating from Dubai and allegedly coordinated the Sambhal violence from there.

During the violence, protesters allegedly torched police vehicles and opened fire. Four Muslim youths were officially reported killed, while police said cartridges manufactured in Pakistan were recovered from the spot.

In the case, police arrested Shariq’s associates Ghulam, Waris and Mulla Afroz. During questioning, they allegedly told investigators that weapons were supplied to rioters on Shariq’s instructions. All three have been sent to jail and a chargesheet has been filed.

SP Bishnoi said Shariq is a wanted accused in the violence case. During the probe, police recovered a passport issued in August 2020 in the name of Hussain, son of Khwaja Shariq Hussain, with a Delhi address that was later found to be false. Police said immigration records show that he allegedly left India for Dubai in September 2020 and has not returned since.