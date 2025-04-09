Sambhal violence: SP MP Barq appears before SIT to record statement

Samajwadi Party MP Zia ur Rehman Barq was questioned on Tuesday in connection with the violence that erupted in Sambhal district’s Kot Garvi locality during a court-ordered survey of Mughal-era Jama Masjid on November 24, 2024, in which four people had lost their lives while several others sustained injuries. Samajwadi Party MP Zia ur Rehman Barq was earlier issued a notice to appear before the SIT. (HT file)

Accompanied by over 10 lawyers, the Sambhal MP reached Nakhasa police station at about 11:30 am to get his statement recorded before the SIT, which is probing the case.

The SIT interrogated him for approximately two and a half hours. Assistant superintendent of police Shrish Chandra and circle officer Kuldeep Singh led the interrogation.

Earlier in the day, Barq addressed the media, emphasising his trust in the legal system. “I believe in the law and the Constitution,” he said.

“I have faith in the judiciary. Though I’m unwell today and the doctor has advised rest, I am still appearing before the SIT to ensure that the police and administration do not feel that I am not cooperating with the investigation. The case filed against me is baseless, and I am here to clear my name,” he added.

The SIT had issued a notice to Barq under Section 35 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) at his Delhi residence, summoning him to appear before it on April 8.

After the interrogation, Barq told reporters, “I was given notice under Section 35 of the BNSS. I have faith in the judicial system. I reached to cooperate in every manner. I have answered all their questions.”

The Sambhal violence case stems from a clash that broke out on November 24, 2024, during the survey of the Jama Masjid. An FIR (crime number 335/24) was registered, naming MP Zia ur Rahman Barq and Sohail Iqbal, son of MLA Iqbal Mahmood, along with 800 unidentified individuals.

Sambhal SP Krishan Kumar Bishnoi said the investigation officer is seeking Barq’s cooperation to expedite the probe and facilitate timely filing of a chargesheet in court. “Vigilance continues to be maintained across the city,” Bishnoi added, noting that existing security arrangements will remain in place to prevent any untoward incident.

The SIT has already questioned several people in connection with the case. Police and administrative officials remained on high alert during the recording of the MP’s statement.