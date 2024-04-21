 Sangam City gymnast qualifies for Asian Championship - Hindustan Times
Sangam City gymnast qualifies for Asian Championship

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Apr 21, 2024 06:40 AM IST

His qualification came after he scored the highest in artistic gymnastics trials held at Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Friday.

Gymnast Mohd Anas, 23, from Prayagraj has qualified for the Asian Championship, an Olympic Games qualifier round, to be held in Uzbekistan in May.

Mohd Anas (File)
Hailing from Prayagraj, Anas is employed with the Indian Navy and is said to be one of the best gymnasts in the country. He competed in the national games held in Goa in October 2023 and emerged won a gold in a vaulting table event. He also holds the distinction of being India’s first gymnast to win three golds, one silver and a bronze medal in the Khelo India School Games of 2018.

A resident of Civil Lines, Anas completed his high school and intermediate from the Khelgaon Public School in the city. He is presently also attending a camp under the Odisha government and is training under well-known coaches, including Ashok Kumar Mishra and Shinoj Muliyil, said Mohd Rafey, 2019 Asian Bronze winner and Anas’ younger brother.

Anas has previously represented India in the Asian Championship in 2018 and 2017.

