Sangam city’s last freedom fighter laid to rest with state honours

PRAYAGRAJ: Sangam city’s last freedom fighter as per government records, 96-year-old Mohd Maqsood Muazzam, passed away on Saturday at Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital. A resident of Ahmadpur Pavan village of Sadar tehsil, he was admitted to the hospital on Friday night after his health deteriorated due to high fever. Despite the efforts of the doctors, he passed away during treatment. He was laid to rest with state honours at the graveyard of Dargah Ahmadpur on Sunday morning, informed district officials. Officials paying their last respects to freedom fighter Mohd Maqsood Muazzam at his village in Prayagraj on Sunday. (HT)

The district administration also provided financial assistance of ₹12,000 to his family.

The passing of Mohd Maqsood Muazzam, recognised in district administration documents as the last surviving freedom fighter of Prayagraj, marks a significant moment for Sangam city. His son, Mohazzam Maqsood, reported the death to the district officials after which additional district magistrate (city) Madan Kumar issued an official announcement in this regard.

SDM (Sadar) Abhishek Kumar Singh directed officials including Tehsildar, local police station in-charge Ajit Pratap Singh, Lekhpal Mahesh Mishra, and police outpost in-charge Harshveer Singh, to visit Muazzam’s residence to ensure proper arrangements for the state honours during his funeral.

Despite his advanced age, Mohd Maqsood Muazzam maintained an active lifestyle right till days before his demise. He was known for his regular walks and had no specific dietary restrictions. He actively participated in public events, including Republic Day celebrations, without requiring assistance, shared his son.

However, his sudden illness on Friday night led to his admission to Moti Lal Nehru Divisional (Colvin) Hospital. Due to the severity of his condition, he was referred to Swaroop Rani Hospital, where he was admitted but died while undergoing treatment, the son added.

Mohazzam Maqsood recounted that his father rarely spoke about his experiences in the freedom movement. When he did, he would mention he was responsible for gathering crowds during various public meetings and marches that were organised during the time. He had also shared how he sustained a severe injury to his leg during a cane charge by the Britiish police that caused him occasional pain right till his death, he added.

Maqsood, son of freedom fighters Ehsan Ullah and Salma Bibi, played a crucial role in India’s struggle for independence.

Ehsan Ullah, a staunch follower of Gandhian principles, was shot during a police action in one of the movements, forcing the entire family to go into hiding. Despite the dangers, Maqsood joined his parents in the freedom struggle and often took on the significant responsibility of mobilizing people for the cause.