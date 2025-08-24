Sanjay Nishad removes son as party’s state incharge, appoints new president

In a major organisational reshuffle ahead of next year’s crucial panchayat polls, Nishad Party national president Sanjay Nishad on Saturday removed his MLA son as state incharge and appointed a new state president. Nishad Party national president Sanjay Nishad. (File)

Sanjay Nishad, who is also a cabinet minister in the state government, chaired the party’s first state-level meeting after its national convention held on August 20 at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi, marking the party’s 10th foundation day.

During the meeting, Sanjay Nishad removed his son, Chauri Chaura MLA Sarvan Nishad, from the post of state in-charge and replaced him with Baburam Nishad. Similarly, state president Ravindra Mani Nishad, a former member of the State Commission for Backward Classes, was replaced by Vyas Muni Nishad.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Nishad stated that organisational change was the need of the hour. “With the new team, fresh energy will flow into the party, strengthening it further,” he said.

Acknowledging the contribution of Sarvan Nishad and Ravindra Mani Nishad in bringing the party to its current position, he stressed that it was time to entrust responsibilities to a new generation.

Taking a swipe at the opposition, Sanjay Nishad said: “Those who accused me of family politics must now see that the Nishad Party has taken a historic step in Uttar Pradesh. While in power, I have removed my own son from his position. Perhaps no other party has dared to take such a bold decision. For me, society and organisation come first, and not the family.”

“For those who believe in the ‘king’s son must be king’ principle, this decision is a strong message. Now, other political parties should also show similar courage and set a positive example,” he added.

The state committee also discussed strategies for the forthcoming panchayat polls, 2027 assembly polls, formation of new district-level panels and expansion of the party.