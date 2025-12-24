Sansad Khel Mahotsav: V-P urges youth to stay away from addiction, take up sports

Vice-President of India CP Radhakrishnan on Wednesday urged the youth to stay away from addiction, saying that an addiction-free youth forms the foundation of a developed nation. He called upon young people to adopt sports as a way of life and make discipline their strength. Vice-President of India CP Radhakrishnan during the Sansad Khel Mahotsav at Eklavya Sports Stadium in Agra on Wednesday. (HT)

The Vice-President was speaking at the Sansad Khel Mahotsav organised at the Eklavya Sports Stadium in Agra. He lauded sports events held across the country under initiatives such as Sansad Khel Pratispardha and Sansad Khel Mahotsav for encouraging youth participation in sports.

Radhakrishnan arrived in Agra earlier in the day and was received at the airport by Union minister of state and Agra MP SP Singh Baghel and UP higher education minister and Agra (South) MLA Yogendra Upadhyay.

The Vice-President planted a sapling under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign amidst cultural presentations by students and participants.

Recalling his school days, Radhakrishnan said he had actively participated in sports and had a special interest in long-distance races, table tennis and cricket.

“Sports make us physically and mentally strong, keep us healthy, and the spirit of competition builds character. Sports promote discipline, patience and teamwork. The youth must adopt sports as a way of life,” he said.

The Vice-President said the nation is at a crossroads and that youth are its future. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, he said it is not limited to economic self-reliance but also means creating better citizens with strong physical and mental abilities.

“India is getting recognition in new games and the number of medals won by our players has gone up. With India set to host the Commonwealth Games and also aspiring to host the Olympics in the future, the youth must focus on sports,” Radhakrishnan said.

Addressing the gathering, Baghel praised the Sansad Khel Mahotsav initiative and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for promoting sports culture in the country.

“A total of 34 sporting events were included in the Agra edition of the Mahotsav, with 62,618 participants registering for games such as kabaddi, marathon, basketball, tug of war, wrestling, chess, mallakhamb and women’s cricket. The Prime Minister’s ‘Khelo India’ slogan and the national sports policy have given a major boost to sports,” Baghel said, adding that chief minister Yogi Adityanath has also provided employment opportunities to sportspersons.