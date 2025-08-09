Sarnath nears UNESCO World Heritage status as UP ramps up efforts

In a renewed push to gain global recognition for India’s Buddhist heritage, the Uttar Pradesh tourism department has intensified its efforts to secure UNESCO World Heritage status for Sarnath, one of the most sacred Buddhist pilgrimage sites. A high-level joint meeting between the state tourism department and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) was held in Lucknow on Thursday to finalise preparations ahead of UNESCO’s nomination review scheduled for September. Buddhist monks, followed by pilgrims, circle the Dhamekh Stupa, the birthplace of Buddhism at the biggest and oldest Buddhist Stupa in Sarnath, India (Getty Images)

India has officially nominated Sarnath for inclusion under the 2025–26 UNESCO World Heritage nomination cycle. Located near Varanasi, Sarnath is revered as the site where Gautam Buddha delivered his first sermon after attaining enlightenment, making it a foundational pillar of Buddhist history.

The joint meeting focused on aligning documentation, strengthening site management, and ensuring compliance with UNESCO’s stringent selection criteria. Key topics included sustainable tourism, ecological preservation, and community engagement. Officials also agreed to organise a stakeholder consultation in Varanasi, involving local communities and tourism stakeholders.

Principal secretary for tourism and culture, Mukesh Kumar Meshram, highlighted improved connectivity to Sarnath and other destinations on the Buddhist circuit, including Kapilvastu, Shravasti, Sankisa, Kushinagar and Kaushambi. He emphasised the role of international airports in Varanasi and Kushinagar, which have made these sites more accessible to pilgrims from countries with strong Buddhist ties, such as Nepal.

Sarnath is currently on UNESCO’s tentative list, and the upcoming review could determine its elevation to full World Heritage Site status. If successful, it would become Uttar Pradesh’s fourth UNESCO site—and the first outside Agra. Experts say the move would not only enhance heritage conservation but also promote sustainable tourism across the region.