Saturday fun day: UP govt school in Mau makes weekend fun for kids

Every Saturday is a fun day for students of Composite Vidyalaya, Mahpur, in district Mau. Last Saturday, they had relished Paani Puri and this Saturday they gorged on watermelon. There are eight teachers in school who contribute from their earnings to bring a smile on the faces of students. Students of Composite Vidyalaya, Mahpur, Mau, gorgin on watermelon (HT Photo)

Gulnaz Bano, a student of Class 7 and Afreen Khan of Class 4, said that they never miss out school on Saturdays as it is a fun day for them. After interval, students of all classes gather in the common area where for the last several months, the school teachers have been treating them to surprises.

Headmaster Prem Shankar Tiwari and his team took the initiative to bring happiness and smiles to their wards. “It gives us such joy to see our students having fun. Normally, we see such events in private schools. Then we decided to introduce it in our government school too,” said an assistant teacher at the school.

“Come summer season and watermelon becomes every fruit lover’s go-to snack owing to its sweet and refreshing taste. Watermelon not only keeps dehydration at bay in summer, but also provides our body with powerful antioxidants and essential vitamins,” explained Rajeev Maurya, assistant teacher at the school to students.

And then the party began. Watermelons were cut and kept on the table and the students were invited to sink their gums into the cut goodness and learn the benefits of the fruit.

“It gives so much joy to see students relishing the fruit, and in the process, learn about its benefits,” Maurya said, adding that students were told that watermelon ingredients are known to protect against many chronic conditions and diseases: from heart disease to cancer.

“Today, out of 250 students more than 200 were present in school. After the midday meal, the watermelon party began. All eight teachers willingly contribute to make Saturday joyful for students,” he said.

Sania Khatoon, Class 5 and Shikhar Yadav of Class 1 said, “We had great fun today in the school to see nicely cut watermelon all over the table.”