Sawan delicacies get new flavours!
With the rainy season finally setting-in, the Sawan special sweet delicacies have thronged local markets and are prominently topping the sales chart. A wide range of ghewar is being innovated to traditional variants in form of flavours, toppings and sizes. The other favourites such as andarsy ki goli, doodh pheni and mango sweets too are selling big time.
Andarsa and pheni could not be meddled with but the mithaiwallahs are showing full creativity when it comes to ghewar. Over the years malai, kesar and dry fruits were being added to the ghewar toppings but now some serious innovations have happened.
“We have different types and size of ghewars but this time we have added 10 new variants small size of toppings to it — rose, fig, saffron, dates, mango, orange, strawberry, pista, almond and coconut. It’s priced at ₹75 each. We made it into a gift pack besides out white and brown chocolate flavours. Not much can be done in andarsy ki goli and pheni so we have made smart glass-jar packing,” tells Ravindra Gupta of Chhappan Bhog and gold foil layered baby ghewars too are in demand.
However, not all believe in innovating with the traditional sweet. “We just keep kesar, malai, gulab dressing and plain ghewar. There is no point disturbing the essence of the festive sweet. Yes, we have added coconut burfi, four types baklawa and fusion of sweet and bakery – nutty chocolate on chocolate base to our sawan menu,” tells Anil Vermani of Raj Luxmi Sweets.
Ved Prakash of Classic Radhey Sweets too agrees to it. “According to me, best is plain ghewar and we are offering only four traditional varieties. Whatever customer demands can be provided but best way is to have it traditionally. For topping one can pick-up rabri, malai, dry-fruits or anything and mix-match,” he adds.
On road side and mohalla shops too this is a hit item during sawan. Priced at humble ₹200 a kg (in refined oil) it runs upto ₹2,100 a piece for pure gold plated ghewar.
Road-side vendor Deepak Sahu in Chowk tells the prices have been upped by 20% due to rise of ingredients. “We are selling sugar and jaggary andarsa here in the past 20 years. From May to October, we sell these items and thereafter take-up catering assignments. People want garam -a-garam so we cook it in small quantity,” he adds.
Food influencer and chef Zulfiqar Hussain says, “The reason that these items are a big draw in this season is the way the ingredients compliment with the season. Ghewar or andarsa can be made in any season but it tastes and texture is best when it rains. Also, it’s very economical. In our majlis (during Moharram) too we get andarsy ki goli to distribute.”
Along with innovating with the topping of ghewar news sawan-specific sweets are being added. “Besides, we have prepared exotic sweet box comprising almond, rose, date, coconut, saffron, pista and almond laddos. A lot is happening on packaging front also,” tells Srajal Gupta of Madhurima Sweets.
With so much in offering, foodies surely are having a ball!
-
Court orders Nihal Garware to return to jail from private hospital
Mumbai The special PMLA court has ordered industrialist Nihal Garware, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in March this year in connection with the J&K bank money laundering case, to return to Arthur Road jail from Breach Candy hospital where heGarwareas been admitted since June 7. Pursuant to orders passed by a vacation judge, on June 7, the 55-year-old was admitted to Breach Candy hospital, specifically for rheumatological and gastroenterological examinations.
-
Over 6,000 apply for PMAY houses on land freed from ex-MP Atiq Ahmed’s possession
After the Prayagraj Development Authority invited online applications for allotment of 76 houses being constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana on the piece of land freed from Mafiosi-turned-politician and ex-MP Atiq Ahmed's possession in Lukerganj, over 6,000 individuals have applied. “We are constructing two blocks on the land measuring 1731 square metres and these would be ground plus three-storey buildings”, said vice-chairman, PDA, Arvind Chauhan.
-
ED files charge sheet in Pune Land grab case, names Avinash Bhosale’s son
Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate has filed a charge sheet in the Pune land grab case and named high-profile Pune builder Avinash Bhosale's son Amit Bhosale, and two others in the prosecution complaint. ED's Pune land grab case is based on the FIR registered by the Pune Police. Avinash Bhosale is closely related to Congress. His daughter Swapnali Kadam is the wife of state Congress leader Vishwajeet Kadam.
-
Chota Shakeel’s brother-in-law arrested by NIA
Mumbai Chhota Shakeel's brother-in-law Salim Qureshi alias Salim Fruit has been arrested by the National Investigation Agency in connection with a case related to the Dawood Ibrahim gang. Qureshi, known as the CEO of D-company and one of the most trusted people in the gang, is a resident of Meer apartment, MT Ansari Marg, Arab Lane in Mumbai Central.
-
Over two dozen children injured as dumper hits school bus in Pratapgarh
As many as five children were seriously injured and around two dozen sustained minor injuries in a collision between a dumper truck and a school bus on Prayagraj-Lucknow highway in Kunda area of Pratapgarh district on Thursday morning. Locals rescued the children and called the ambulance while the dumper driver fled the spot after the incident. According to reports, bus of Chinmaya School in Unchahar was ferrying the children to school on Thursday morning.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics