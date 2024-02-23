Scam-free Modi govt taking country towards economic growth: Sitharaman

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the faith of farmers and youths in Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strengthened due to the welfare schemes and pro-people policies of the BJP government. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman launching a new SBI branch at Maharajganj in U.P. on Feb 23. (HT photo)

She also said the Modi government has given a momentum to economic growth, adding by 2027 India would be among three biggest economies of the world.

Claiming that the INDIA opposition bloc has disintegrated, Sitharaman said nothing is achieved by taking photographs. “They (Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav) have nothing left to say to the public. Prime Minister Modi has a lot in his heart for farmers. He has done a lot for farmers in 10 years. The BJP has given a scam-free government in the last 10 years,” she said.

The Union minister expressed these views at a public meeting at Dhnewa Dhanei village in Maharajganj district. She also held a meeting of party workers to motivate them to ensure the BJP’s victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Sitharaman was there to distribute a total loan amount of ₹1,143.05 crore among 40,011 beneficiaries under the credit outreach programme in Maharajganj district. On the occasion, she also inspected stalls of various government schemes and launched a new branch of State Bank of India at Maharajganj crossing besides flagging off a mobile medical van.