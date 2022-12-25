School principal dresses up as Santa Claus for kids

Here is a Santa, but one who is tall enough to catch your attention. Moreover, this Santa is a she.

Mala Mehra, 54, the principal of a school in Lucknow, has been dressing up as Santa Claus on the occasion of Christmas for her students since 2001. “I find Santa to be a very secular character and one who is adored by children of all age groups,” she said.

Mala mooted the idea to turn into the legendary figure as students of primary classes often asked her about him. “It was then that I thought of telling them that Santa is one who loves and cares for them.”

“There’s such joy in impersonating Santa... Carols and children dancing and prancing about is pure joy,” she added.

She said in the early 2000s she often visited radio stations and newspaper offices with the choir. She felt that the legend of Saint Nicholas is a story not only to be told but to be experienced. She wore her first Santa dress for 16-17 years.

“When I first played Santa, children jumped on me to take candy and cakes from the bag. I was literally lying on the floor and they were grabbing goodies like anything. Barely any kids could recognise me initially till I said Merry Christmas and sang jingle bells for them,” she said.

This year, she will dress up as Santa again after a gap of two years. “Due to Covid-19, there were no Christmas celebrations in our school. So, this year again, I will bring smiles back on the faces of my children.”