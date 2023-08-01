School Standards Authority to improve quality of schools: CM

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the education department will set up a School Standards Authority, as mandated in the National Education Policy (NEP), to establish standards of quality in all schools. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with officials of higher education, secondary education, and basic education departments to discuss the implementation of NEP. (File Photo)

“State curriculum framework should be developed, incorporating Indian knowledge, local practices, and history,” he said while discussing the implementation of the NEP during a meeting with officials of higher education, secondary education, and basic education departments.

The CM directed that workshops be organised in all districts to make teachers and relevant people aware of the dimensions of the policy.

“Ensure operation of PM Shri Vidyalayas on the basis of components based on NEP-2020. Composite school complexes should be developed by timely upgrading Atal Vidyalayas, PM Shri Vidyalayas, and Mukhyamantri Abhyuday Vidyalayas. Children should be linked to activities related to sports and physical education,” he emphasised.

“Children will be introduced to vocational courses through learning by doing and provided career counselling. Holistic report cards will be created for students, along with a digital library while self-defence training will also be arranged for girls,” he added.

“Ensure inclusive education by tracking all differently-abled and out-of-school children. Enhance the academic quality of children, provide high-level training to teachers, and implement entire NEP curriculum using a blended approach in classrooms,” said Adityanath.

