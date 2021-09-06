Scrapping of triple talaq: Connect with Muslim women who benefited, Yogi tells BJP women’s wing

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday tasked women members of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) women wing in Uttar Pradesh (UP) to connect with those Muslim women who benefitted from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to scrap the practice of instant triple talaq.

“Prime Minister Modi helped free several Muslim women from the ill effects of the instant divorce practice. The BJP women’s wing must connect with these women,” the chief minister said at a women’s wing function of the party.

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya who spoke before the chief minister, had also made a similar point and urged the women’s wing to launch a mass connect campaign by talking about the various initiatives of the Modi government at the centre and Yogi Adityanath government in the state.

Yogi was referring to the Muslim women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill that became a law after being cleared by both houses of parliament in July 2019.

The law provides for punishment including jail term for the husband accused of pronouncing instant triple talaq divorce on his wife. It was in 2016 that in the run up to the 2017 UP polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had first promised to abolish the practice of instant triple talaq at a public meeting in Mahoba in Bundelkhand.

Listing various initiatives of the Modi government to promote women, Yogi said that the Prime Minister promoted women in leadership positions.

“It was PM Modi who appointed maximum women as governors. For the first time, three women judges were appointed to the Supreme Court,” Yogi said.

“Do you remember how bad things were before 2017, especially in western Uttar Pradesh? Our daughters were unable to go to school, none knew if our daughters would return home safe. But today, women can go anywhere without any fear as criminals are either behind bars or on the run. The BJP women’s wing must talk about this to the people,” Yogi said.

He also referred to ‘Mission Shakti’ campaign the BJP government in UP has taken up for women’s safety. UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev, state general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal also addressed the party women.