Seat demand declined, Rajbhar to float new front to fight Bihar polls

Piqued over the denial of seats by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president and Uttar Pradesh Panchayati Raj Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar has decided to float a new front to contest the Bihar assembly elections. SBSP chief Rajbhar (File)

“We urged the BJP leadership for four to five seats, but the demand was declined. Now, the SBSP has decided to contest the assembly elections on its own strength,” Rajbhar said.

“Talks are underway with Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Bhagidari Party (Prajapati) and other smaller parties to form an alliance for the Bihar assembly elections. Of the 243 assembly seats in Bihar, my party has been working on 153. Of the 121 assembly seats going to polls in the first phase on November 6, the SBSP will field candidates on 52. We will release the list of candidates for the second phase soon,” he added.

A prominent backward leader in UP, Rajbhar has been active in Bihar for over two years, organising public meetings and workers’ conferences across districts. Over the last year, the SBSP conducted 42 rallies in Bihar and constituted units in 32 districts. “The SBSP has mobilised Dalits and extremely backward communities (EBCs). We will show our strength in the upcoming assembly elections. If our front hurts the prospects of the NDA, it won’t be my fault,” he said.

In the 2020 Bihar assembly elections, the SBSP was part of the Grand Democratic Secular Front (GDSF) along with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP), All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Samajwadi Janata Dal (SJD), and Janvadi Party Socialist (JPS). The alliance won six seats -- five by AIMIM and one by BSP.

“Party’s national general secretary Arvind Rajbhar is in Bihar to finalise candidates. We have decided to contest the assembly elections at the request of party workers and supporters as the SBSP had announced that it would raise issues such as land allotment for the landless, education, and employment to check migration in the state,” Rajbhar said.

The SBSP will also contest the upcoming panchayat elections in UP on its own strength.

“Senior SP leader Azam Khan is reportedly not comfortable with the party leadership ahead of the 2027 assembly elections in UP and may float a front with AIMIM and regional parties,” Rajbhar said.

He added, “The BSP’s show of strength in its October 9 rally has been a major setback for the SP’s PDA formula. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the SP secured Dalit and EBC votes due to the reservation issue and BSP’s failure to mobilise its cadre. The large turnout in the recent rally has motivated the BSP cadre, while national convenor Akash Anand has emerged as the youth face of the party. The BSP will also challenge Azad Samaj Party (ASP) chief Chandrashekhar Azad in expanding the Dalit base in UP.”