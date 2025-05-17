Second feline death due to bird flu in Uttar Pradesh confirmed

The lion Pataudi, which died at the Kanpur zoo on May 15, was infected with avian influenza, officials said on Friday. The lion was shifted to the Kanpur zoo from Gorakhpur zoo on May 11. (FILE PHOTO)

This was the second feline death due to H5N1 in the state since May 7, when the tigress Shakti died at the Gorakhpur zoo.

A peacock was found dead on the safari route inside Kanpur zoo on Friday, said forest ranger Naved Imran. Its carcass was incinerated after taking samples that will be tested for the bird flu infection.

Following confirmation of the second feline death due to bird flu, tiger sanctuaries too have alerted their staff to watch out for any unusual behaviour among the wild animals or deaths in the tiger reserves .

“We have alerted our staff to remain alert though the chance of infection in a tiger reserve is negligible as animals here stay away from humans and domestic animals,” said H Rajamohan, director of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve.

Meanwhile, speaking about the death of Pataudi, Kanpur zoo director Sharadha Yadav said on Friday: “The Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), Bareilly, has confirmed that the lion was infected with the H5 strain of avian influenza.”

Pataudi was shifted from Gorakhpur zoo to the Kanpur zoo for treatment on May 11 after the death of Shakti. Pataudi’s samples were collected on May 5. All zoos in Uttar Pradesh (Lucknow, Gorakhpur and Kanpur) and the Etawah lion safari are closed till May 20 as a precaution against bird flu.

“Samples collected after Pataudi’s death have also been sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, Bhopal, for further confirmation,” Yadav said.

Pataudi’s samples had initially been sent to IVRI Bareilly by the Gorakhpur zoo authorities after Shakti’s death. The report, which arrived on Thursday, confirmed the experts’ fears.

The lion had stopped eating and was only consuming water in the days leading up to his death, though veterinarians were administering fluids intravenously.

Pataudi was brought from Junagadh (Gujarat) to Etawah Lion Safari in 2019. The lion was later transferred to the Gorakhpur zoo in 2021 along with the lioness Mariyam. Pataudi was already under the care of the IVRI team at Gorakhpur Zoo after he lost his appetite and became inactive. Mariyam died in April 2024, and a change in Pataudi’s behaviour had been observed since her death, according to officials.

Precautionary measures are being taken in all affected zoos to contain the spread of the virus.

Yadav said, “Pataudi’s carcass was incinerated in accordance with established protocols.”

A team of experts is strictly monitoring the animals, and sanitization efforts are underway across all enclosures. Zoo staff have been instructed to wear masks at all times.

“We are taking all necessary steps to keep the animals safe,” Yadav added. “We are also following a diet protocol designed to boost their immunity.” The zoo staff who looked after Pataudi have also been screened for infection.